Previous
Next
Alongside by simonpz
36 / 365

Alongside

Heading back work I drove through Penzance Harbour and was thinking about what would be today's photo
Fortunately, one of the beam trawlers (the Karen N - PZ10) that uses Penzance Wet Dock as a base (as opposed to Newlyn) was alongside the Quay.
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Simon Chapman

ace
@simonpz
Christmas Day 2020 - back for another go at the 365 Project! I first started the project on the 1st of January 2013 and at the...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise