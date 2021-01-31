Previous
After The Rain by simonpz
38 / 365

After The Rain

The rain finally cleared away from Penzance towards the end of the afternoon, which in turn brought out a few people onto the Promenade to get their daily stroll, me included!
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

Simon Chapman

ace
@simonpz
Christmas Day 2020 - back for another go at the 365 Project! I first started the project on the 1st of January 2013 and at the...
10% complete

