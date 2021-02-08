Previous
Next
SARS Covid Rapid Antigen Testing by simonpz
46 / 365

SARS Covid Rapid Antigen Testing

Weekly probe of discomfort.... When delivering training in person to seafarers I am subject to regular covid testing. Essential but not my favourite way of starting the week!
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Simon Chapman

ace
@simonpz
Christmas Day 2020 - back for another go at the 365 Project! I first started the project on the 1st of January 2013 and at the...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise