SARS Covid Rapid Antigen Testing
Weekly probe of discomfort.... When delivering training in person to seafarers I am subject to regular covid testing. Essential but not my favourite way of starting the week!
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
Simon Chapman
ace
@simonpz
Christmas Day 2020 - back for another go at the 365 Project! I first started the project on the 1st of January 2013 and at the...
3
365
LYA-L09
8th February 2021 8:36am
Tags
test
,
training
,
mca
,
covid
