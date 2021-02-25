Sign up
Feeding Frenzy
Walking along to Newlyn this evening and admiring the moon rise, came across a very excited collection of terns and herring gulls that were finding something to eat in the surf line.
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
Simon Chapman
ace
@simonpz
Christmas Day 2020 - back for another go at the 365 Project! I first started the project on the 1st of January 2013 and at the...
3
365
LYA-L09
25th February 2021 5:21pm
Tags
moon
,
gulls
,
penzance
,
newlyn
,
mount's bay
