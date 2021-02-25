Previous
Feeding Frenzy by simonpz
63 / 365

Feeding Frenzy

Walking along to Newlyn this evening and admiring the moon rise, came across a very excited collection of terns and herring gulls that were finding something to eat in the surf line.
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Simon Chapman

@simonpz
Christmas Day 2020 - back for another go at the 365 Project! I first started the project on the 1st of January 2013 and at the...
