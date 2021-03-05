Previous
Next
St Piran's Day by simonpz
71 / 365

St Piran's Day

5th March is St Piran's Day - very important for the Cornish! We normally celebrate this with parades and a bit of civic fun, but not this year. The flags were still put out (the black background with white cross is St Piran's flag - I think the yellow edge is a new edition, certainly wasn't there back when I used to go out celebrating!) but many had become wrapped around their flag poles in the wind. Eventually found one that looked like it might fly long enough for this shot. Oh, well let's hope for next year being a cause for celebration!
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

Simon Chapman

ace
@simonpz
Christmas Day 2020 - back for another go at the 365 Project! I first started the project on the 1st of January 2013 and at the...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise