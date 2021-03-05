St Piran's Day

5th March is St Piran's Day - very important for the Cornish! We normally celebrate this with parades and a bit of civic fun, but not this year. The flags were still put out (the black background with white cross is St Piran's flag - I think the yellow edge is a new edition, certainly wasn't there back when I used to go out celebrating!) but many had become wrapped around their flag poles in the wind. Eventually found one that looked like it might fly long enough for this shot. Oh, well let's hope for next year being a cause for celebration!