Shipwreck

Cornwall's unforgiving coastline is the final resting place for many ships and their crews. Every so often, when there has been a period of Atlantic storms that scour the sand away from the local beach, we get to see the remains of one such ship. There is debate about the true identity of what this ship is, possibly the French vessel Jeune Hortense from 1888, but there are other possibilities. Nevertheless, it is fascinating to see the keel timber and remains as they wait to be entombed once again by the sands.