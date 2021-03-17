Point North

I was curious to see what the recent work being undertaken on our new promenade was all about. It appears that an original North mark that was laid in the construction of the promenade back in 1897 had been 'salvaged' and relaid in the new surface.



I will need to do some research, but I'm guessing the smaller arrow pointing up to the left is an indication of where the magnetic North Pole was back then....i.e. 18 degrees and 50 minutes to the west. The main arrow is likely to be pointing to 'True North', where all lines of longitude meet. Interestingly, because the magnetic North Pole is moving, the current declination value (what we call Variation in maritime navigation) is just under 2 degrees to the West and gradually decreasing by a few minutes to the East each year.