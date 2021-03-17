Previous
Next
Point North by simonpz
83 / 365

Point North

I was curious to see what the recent work being undertaken on our new promenade was all about. It appears that an original North mark that was laid in the construction of the promenade back in 1897 had been 'salvaged' and relaid in the new surface.

I will need to do some research, but I'm guessing the smaller arrow pointing up to the left is an indication of where the magnetic North Pole was back then....i.e. 18 degrees and 50 minutes to the west. The main arrow is likely to be pointing to 'True North', where all lines of longitude meet. Interestingly, because the magnetic North Pole is moving, the current declination value (what we call Variation in maritime navigation) is just under 2 degrees to the West and gradually decreasing by a few minutes to the East each year.
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

Simon Chapman

ace
@simonpz
Christmas Day 2020 - back for another go at the 365 Project! I first started the project on the 1st of January 2013 and at the...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise