RFA Mounts Bay (L3008)

I always enjoy coming across this ship when at sea. The Royal Fleet Auxiliary has a number of 'Bay-Class' vessels and this is one called RFA Mounts Bay. She is designed to provide logistical support to the Royal Navy as a "Landing Ship Dock", that means facilitating amphibious operations by offloading troops in even the roughest weather conditions.

Why do I particularly like this one? Named after the bay Penzance is in 😁.