Plymouth Hoe

A view of Plymouth Hoe and the iconic Smeaton's Tower as we sail past. According to the official Plymouth website.... 'The lighthouse was originally built on the Eddystone reef in 1759 at a cost of £40,000, but was taken down in the early 1880s when it was discovered that the sea was undermining the rock it was standing on. Approximately two thirds of the structure was moved stone by stone to its current resting place on the Hoe.'
I particularly like the coloured doors on the changing cubicles at the lido below.
25th March 2021 25th Mar 21

Simon Chapman

Christmas Day 2020 - back for another go at the 365 Project!
