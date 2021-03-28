Previous
Under the Bow by simonpz
94 / 365

Under the Bow

There's a rather interesting boat ashore at work for some maintenance. Today I went to have a close up look as it looks so shiny and polished. Here is a view standing directly under the Bow looking up to the base of the anchor, ready to deploy.
28th March 2021

Simon Chapman

