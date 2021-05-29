Sign up
Penzance Harbour
Went to a social event at my home sailing club in Penzance this evening, such a great view from the balcony across the harbour.
29th May 2021
29th May 21
Simon Chapman
Christmas Day 2020 - back for another go at the 365 Project! I first started the project on the 1st of January 2013 and at the...
Tags
club
,
harbour
,
sailing
,
penzance
,
pzsc
