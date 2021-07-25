Previous
Falmouth Flags by simonpz
189 / 365

Falmouth Flags

Ashore in Falmouth and looking for some fresh victuals for the boat. The main street has some flags between the buildings offering a type of canopy.
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Simon Chapman

ace
@simonpz
Christmas Day 2020 - back for another go at the 365 Project! I first started the project on the 1st of January 2013 and at the...
52% complete

Photo Details

