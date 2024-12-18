Princess Sitara Masilamani

Sitara Masilamani is a singer/songwriter, actress, dancer, and model living in Los Angeles, California. Before moving to LA, Sitara attended Tulane University and studied Business Management and Marketing. Sitara also attended FIDM in downtown Los Angeles and studied Beauty Marketing and Product Development. She was born in Chennnai, India, and grew up in Monterey Bay, California, and her goal is to be an international touring superstar and lead in a feature film/TV show. She has been featured in several modeling campaigns with brands like Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, Target, Soulja Exotics, Instagram, and more. Her inspirations include Beyoncé, Rihanna, Aishwariya Rai, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj, and Whitney Houston.