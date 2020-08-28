Previous
Next
The cows are sitting down!- It’s going to rain ☔️! by sjc48
4 / 365

The cows are sitting down!- It’s going to rain ☔️!

All the cows are SITTING DOWN always means it’s going to RAIN ☔️!
And guess what?- It did. 😕
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

S.J.C

@sjc48
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise