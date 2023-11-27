Previous
Dangerous!! by sjc88
While walking Lincoln in the local park I came across a tree with fine needle like leaves. With strong B&W processing they appear sharp and dangerous!!!
Steve

@sjc88
I live in Devon SW England. My photographic interests are; landscape, seascape, nature and decay!! I enjoy taking photo's of things that are...
