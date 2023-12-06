Previous
Next
FOR THE LOVE OF IT by sjc88
Photo 610

FOR THE LOVE OF IT

A cold wet miserable day. (I guess the wet bit doesn't matter to him!) What we endure for the sports and hobbies we enjoy after all I'm out with my camera...
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Steve

@sjc88
I live in Devon SW England. My photographic interests are; landscape, seascape, nature and decay!! I enjoy taking photo's of things that are...
167% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise