Photo 612
Something from nothing!
A dull and nothing of an image, so a little PS work on colours texture blending and brushstrokes. Result something that looks considerably more interesting and maybe even like a watercolor
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
Steve
@sjc88
I live in Devon SW England. My photographic interests are; landscape, seascape, nature and decay!! I enjoy taking photo's of things that are...
3
1
365
NIKON D800E
4th December 2023 2:15pm
Sue Cooper
ace
You've done a great job, I'm impressed.
December 12th, 2023
