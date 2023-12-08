Previous
Something from nothing! by sjc88
Photo 612

Something from nothing!

A dull and nothing of an image, so a little PS work on colours texture blending and brushstrokes. Result something that looks considerably more interesting and maybe even like a watercolor
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Steve

@sjc88
Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
You've done a great job, I'm impressed.
December 12th, 2023  
