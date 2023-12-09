Previous
Another attempt at a watercolour by sjc88
Photo 613

Another attempt at a watercolour

Again a poor quality image to start with after some work a more pleasing result...
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Steve

@sjc88
gloria jones ace
Lovely image...well done
December 12th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
That’s fabulous. Fav.
December 12th, 2023  
