The house that moved! by sjc88
The house that moved!

In December 1961 this 15th Century Tudor Merchants house was moved to a new location to allow a new bypass to be constructed.

http://www.exetermemories.co.uk/em/housethatmoved.php

https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/house-that-moved
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Steve

@sjc88
I live in Devon SW England. My photographic interests are; landscape, seascape, nature and decay!! I enjoy taking photo's of things that are...
