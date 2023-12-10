Sign up
Photo 610
The house that moved!
In December 1961 this 15th Century Tudor Merchants house was moved to a new location to allow a new bypass to be constructed.
http://www.exetermemories.co.uk/em/housethatmoved.php
https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/house-that-moved
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
0
0
Steve
@sjc88
I live in Devon SW England. My photographic interests are; landscape, seascape, nature and decay!! I enjoy taking photo's of things that are...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
11th March 2023 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
