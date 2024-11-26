Sign up
Photo 666
Winter approaches
The reds, browns and yellows are quickly disappearing…..
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
Steve
@sjc88
I live in Devon SW England. My photographic interests are; landscape, seascape, nature and decay!! I enjoy taking photo's of things that are...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great textures in this.
November 26th, 2024
