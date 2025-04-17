Previous
VALENCIA by sjc88
I took this photo 10 years ago. I recently decided to process it quite strongly. I like the result.
Steve

@sjc88
I live in Devon SW England. My photographic interests are; landscape, seascape, nature and decay!! I enjoy taking photo's of things that are...
Photo Details

Dave ace
Beautiful b&w. Well composed
April 17th, 2025  
