Photo 681
VALENCIA
I took this photo 10 years ago. I recently decided to process it quite strongly. I like the result.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
1
1
Steve
@sjc88
I live in Devon SW England. My photographic interests are; landscape, seascape, nature and decay!! I enjoy taking photo's of things that are...
681
photos
36
followers
149
following
Dave
ace
Beautiful b&w. Well composed
April 17th, 2025
