Previous
Next
Door Pull by sjc88
Photo 687

Door Pull

Playing around with Lensbaby Composer Pro II with Sweet 35 optic

I think the square crop gives it balance...
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Steve

@sjc88
I live in Devon SW England. My photographic interests are; landscape, seascape, nature and decay!! I enjoy taking photo's of things that are...
188% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact