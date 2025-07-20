Previous
Next
IR-Old Exe Bridge by sjc88
Photo 701

IR-Old Exe Bridge

Built 1190-1214
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Steve

@sjc88
I live in Devon SW England. My photographic interests are; landscape, seascape, nature and decay!! I enjoy taking photo's of things that are...
193% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact