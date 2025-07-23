Previous
Poltimore-House by sjc88
Poltimore-House

The front of this building is approximately 300 years old (50 years older than US independence!) original house 16th Century.

It has been a school, hospital, nursing home.....

The last 40 years have not been kind to the old house with a number of fires and vandalism.


https://poltimore.org/the-history-of-poltimore-house/
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Steve

@sjc88
Steve
