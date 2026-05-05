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Photo 723
Looking East Sidmouth
5th May 2026
5th May 26
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Steve
@sjc88
I live in Devon SW England. My photographic interests are; landscape, seascape, nature and decay!! I enjoy taking photo's of things that are...
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365
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NIKON D200
Taken
5th May 2026 11:25am
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