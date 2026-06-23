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Photo 722
Digby House External IR
Was the former home of Medical Office to Digby Hospital, Exeter
23rd June 2026
23rd Jun 26
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Steve
@sjc88
I live in Devon SW England. My photographic interests are; landscape, seascape, nature and decay!! I enjoy taking photo's of things that are...
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365
Camera
NIKON D200
Taken
23rd June 2026 10:56am
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gloria jones
ace
Neat capture and architecture
July 21st, 2026
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