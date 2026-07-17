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Photo 722
Cliffs of Moher
Film photograph from 2002 scanned and cleaned up
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Steve
@sjc88
I live in Devon SW England. My photographic interests are; landscape, seascape, nature and decay!! I enjoy taking photo's of things that are...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
Filmscan 35mm
Taken
1st January 2008 12:17pm
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