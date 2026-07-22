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Previous
Photo 727
Cliffs_of_Moher-Ireland
Another old film photograph, scanned and cleaned. Gives an indication of scale.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Steve
@sjc88
I live in Devon SW England. My photographic interests are; landscape, seascape, nature and decay!! I enjoy taking photo's of things that are...
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Filmscan 35mm
Taken
1st January 2008 12:18pm
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gloria jones
ace
Terrific composition, sense of scale
July 22nd, 2026
Suzanne 🇦🇺
ace
Great shot! What program are you using?
July 22nd, 2026
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