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Balloon-IR-FC by sjc88
Photo 732

Balloon-IR-FC

Two images taken at almost same time.
Left IR 720mn
Right Full colour converted to BW
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Steve

@sjc88
I live in Devon SW England. My photographic interests are; landscape, seascape, nature and decay!! I enjoy taking photo's of things that are...
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