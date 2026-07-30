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The_Burren by sjc88
Photo 737

The_Burren

Another 2002 film image digitized.

The sky with these scanned negatives pixilates quite significantly, anyone else experienced this? Any ideas on how to address in processing?
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Steve

@sjc88
I live in Devon SW England. My photographic interests are; landscape, seascape, nature and decay!! I enjoy taking photo's of things that are...
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