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Previous
Photo 737
The_Burren
Another 2002 film image digitized.
The sky with these scanned negatives pixilates quite significantly, anyone else experienced this? Any ideas on how to address in processing?
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Steve
@sjc88
I live in Devon SW England. My photographic interests are; landscape, seascape, nature and decay!! I enjoy taking photo's of things that are...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
Filmscan 35mm
Taken
1st January 2008 12:02pm
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