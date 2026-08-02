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Photo 740
Seaton
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Steve
@sjc88
I live in Devon SW England. My photographic interests are; landscape, seascape, nature and decay!! I enjoy taking photo's of things that are...
740
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37
followers
144
following
202% complete
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Photo Details
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1
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365
Camera
D-LUX 5
Taken
10th July 2026 10:32am
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