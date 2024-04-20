Previous
Someone is watching by sjgiesman
Someone is watching

“In the eye of the watcher, we are mere subjects of curiosity. “

I was crossing the street for home, not having found anything “worth” shooting when I stepped over a small curb puddle. Reflections can have some interesting things, so I stopped to look. While I was looking I saw hundreds of eyes looking back at me (this was after spending some time shooting in a different direction).

I purposely left my shadow in the shot to try to get that feeling of being watched. The real subject is not the delicate white peddle which I tried so hard to get in just the right spot. Ha ha.
sj.giesman

@sjgiesman
