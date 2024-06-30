Previous
Savage Spinnaker Flier by sjgiesman
Savage Spinnaker Flier

Two Savage brothers flying down win in a Sunday afternoon race. They come from a long line of sailors. The boat they sail was refurbished in their fathers honor after he passed away.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

sj.giesman

ace
@sjgiesman
