Previous
Geese Not in the Road by sjgiesman
77 / 365

Geese Not in the Road

They definitely move faster on water. I saw them flocking around the dock so I casually went to take a photo. They made a be line for open water and this was all I caught.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

sj.giesman

ace
@sjgiesman
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise