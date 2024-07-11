Previous
Bistro table in the evening sun by sjgiesman
86 / 365

Bistro table in the evening sun

This is one of those “just take a shot everyday, upload even if your not happy with it” kind of days.
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

sj.giesman

@sjgiesman
