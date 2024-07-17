Previous
Stormy Skies by sjgiesman
92 / 365

Stormy Skies

This photo doesn't do justice to these magnificent storm clouds. I stopped to take a photo while I was cycling when I should have been riding faster. I got caught in heavy wind and rain about 15 min from my house. At least I got a shot for the day 😜
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

sj.giesman

ace
@sjgiesman
25% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise