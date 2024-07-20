Previous
This seemed like a better idea when I was climbing up by sjgiesman
This seemed like a better idea when I was climbing up

He sat on the top of this cactus longer than I’ve seen any ant stay in one place.
20th July 2024

sj.giesman

