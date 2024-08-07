Sign up
113 / 365
Baby Blue
Sadly out of his best and only able to hope. The parents were squawking and dive bombing anything that got near.
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
sj.giesman
ace
@sjgiesman
Christina
ace
I hope he got to safety
August 8th, 2024
