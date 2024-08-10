Previous
Lumen Print by sjgiesman
116 / 365

Lumen Print

From an alternative photography workshop I took today. This is print is on photographic paper with a coat of cyanotype.
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

sj.giesman

ace
@sjgiesman
