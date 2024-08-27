Previous
“A fly in the ointment” by sjgiesman
133 / 365

“A fly in the ointment”

- a minor irritation that spoils the success or enjoyment of something.

In this case it was a fly in my tea 😪
27th August 2024

sj.giesman

@sjgiesman
