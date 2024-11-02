Previous
Waiting in vane by sjgiesman
196 / 365

Waiting in vane

The weather vane is fixed but there’s no wind to move it
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

sj.giesman

ace
@sjgiesman
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise