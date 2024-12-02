Previous
Ice bubble by sjgiesman
226 / 365

Ice bubble

We came home from the beach to temps in the teens and ice freezing over my cold tub.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

sj.giesman

ace
@sjgiesman
62% complete

Photo Details

