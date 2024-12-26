Sign up
247 / 365
Oliver
Oliver joined our family as a Christmas gift 20 years ago
26th December 2024
26th Dec 24
sj.giesman
ace
@sjgiesman
314
photos
18
followers
17
following
68% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
26th December 2024 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre
ace
What a cutie!
December 29th, 2024
