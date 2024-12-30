Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
251 / 365
Pensive
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
sj.giesman
ace
@sjgiesman
316
photos
18
followers
17
following
68% complete
View this month »
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
Latest from all albums
245
246
65
247
248
249
250
251
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
30th December 2024 10:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Not so much....pensive
December 31st, 2024
JeannieC57
ace
Love the light !
December 31st, 2024
sj.giesman
ace
Thanks Grover! The title’s been changed from Grim to Pensive
December 31st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close