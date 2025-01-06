Sign up
Starling
I was so excited to see an unusual bird on the feeder until I looked him up. The words “common” and “invasive” burst my bubble. I still like him even if he’s not much of a find in the birding world.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
sj.giesman
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
4th January 2025 10:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
