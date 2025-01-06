Previous
Starling by sjgiesman
258 / 365

Starling

I was so excited to see an unusual bird on the feeder until I looked him up. The words “common” and “invasive” burst my bubble. I still like him even if he’s not much of a find in the birding world.
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

sj.giesman

ace
@sjgiesman
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact