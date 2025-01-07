Previous
Lavender in the snow by sjgiesman
259 / 365

Lavender in the snow

The convenience of my iPhone is still out weighing getting the perfect shot. This would have made a lovely “snow flack on lavender” shot but I’m setting for “lavender in the snow”
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

sj.giesman

ace
@sjgiesman
70% complete

Photo Details

