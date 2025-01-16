Previous
Waiting for a thaw by sjgiesman
268 / 365

Waiting for a thaw

I like taking photos of this little angel in the different seasons and weather conditions.
16th January 2025

sj.giesman

ace
@sjgiesman
73% complete

