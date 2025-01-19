Sign up
Crabapples on ice
They are actually edible, but that doesn’t mean you should. (This probably applies to a lot of things people call food. At least crabapples are 100% natural)
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
sj.giesman
ace
@sjgiesman
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
19th January 2025 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
I’ve had crabapple jam before. Nice shot!
January 20th, 2025
