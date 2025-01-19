Previous
Crabapples on ice by sjgiesman
Crabapples on ice

They are actually edible, but that doesn’t mean you should. (This probably applies to a lot of things people call food. At least crabapples are 100% natural)
sj.giesman

Dorothy ace
I’ve had crabapple jam before. Nice shot!
January 20th, 2025  
