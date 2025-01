Pressure ridge

We’ve had weeks of below freezing temps and Alum Creek (a large reservoir in the area) has finally frozen over to where it’s over 4” thick. It’s an ice sailors dream and doesn’t happen every year. This year well likely have 2 weeks of beautiful black ice.

The ice is fascinating, beautiful and a little scary. 6 inches of ice will break and water will flow through. The low hum sounds can’t really be described. It’s just eerie.