Previous
280 / 365
Looking for water
These tracks are about the size of a hand. They come from nowhere and leave about 50 feet away. They may be from an egret.
The snow tells lots of stories. Down a ways there was a half eaten deer, likely chased out on the ice and attacked by coyotes. Try as it might once on the ice the deer didn’t have a chance.
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
sj.giesman
ace
@sjgiesman
