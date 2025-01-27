Previous
Looking for water by sjgiesman
280 / 365

Looking for water

These tracks are about the size of a hand. They come from nowhere and leave about 50 feet away. They may be from an egret.

The snow tells lots of stories. Down a ways there was a half eaten deer, likely chased out on the ice and attacked by coyotes. Try as it might once on the ice the deer didn’t have a chance.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

sj.giesman

ace
@sjgiesman
76% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact